IPL 2021 Auction: When and Where to watch broadcast on TV, Live Streaming

New Delhi: The fate of 292 cricketers will be decided when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction takes place on Thursday (February 18). The much anticipated auction will see eight franchises fight for the players of their choice.

The eight franchises who will take part in the auction are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Out of the 292 players up for sale, 164 are Indian, 125 overseas and three players from Associate Nations.

The highest base price of the players stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

When will IPL 2021 Auction take place?

The IPL 2021 Auction will start from 3 PM IST on Thursday, February 18.

Where will IPL 2021 Auction be held?



The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai this year.



Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 Auction?



The IPL 2021 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 Auction?



Fans can catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 Auction on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.