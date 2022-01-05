हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

The first-ever ODI was played, on this day, 51 years ago: Know the interesting story of its inception

On this day, fifty one years ago, the first One-Day International (ODI) was played between Australia and England. 

The first-ever ODI was played, on this day, 51 years ago: Know the interesting story of its inception
(Source: Twitter)

But the story behind its inception is even more fascinating. 

So, the experiment of playing a one day match was already done in domestic English cricket in the Gilette Cup which started in the year 1963. However, the one day game was still not a concept internationally.

After eight years since its inception, finally an ODI took place but it was not a planned affair. Rather it was held to appease the angry cricket lovers. 

What had happened?

England had come visiting Australia for a Test series in 1970-71 and the third Test was to start early January of '71. However, the first two days of the Test at Melbourne Cricker Ground (MCG) were washed out and the match was abandoned after the third day also got wasted due to excessive rain. 

The Australian cricket board decided to host a 40-over game between Australia and England at the MCG which saw 46,000 people watching it from the stands. 

Australian captain Bill Lawry won the toss and opted to field first. 

22 men from both team debuted on that day. 

Batting first, England were bowled out for 190 inside 40 overs with opening batter John Edrich scoring 82 off 119 balls, the only half-centurion from England. 

In reply, Aussies chased down the total in 34.6 overs with Ian Chappell striking 60 off 103 balls. 

