‘The Guy Has Real Talent’: Rohit Sharma Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead Of IND vs NZ First Test

The Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma has been showing immense faith on Yashasvi Jaiswal's talent to become one of the top batters for the team in all the formats of the game. Rohit has been lauding Jaiswal for quite some time now as to the way he has transformed himself from age-group cricket to the international stage.

While talking to the media ahead of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Rohit said, "I am not surprised at all, because the guy has real talent. He has the game to succeed in all sorts of conditions. He’s still new to international cricket, so it’s hard to judge right now, but he’s got all the ingredients for success at this level. It’s just about how he manages himself in the next couple of years. In this brief period, he has already shown that you can bet on him to do wonders for the team”.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal created history and became the second fastest batter from India to make 1,000 Test runs. He reached the feat while taking part in the Test series against England earlier this year.

"He has come through the ranks, playing a lot of domestic cricket and Under-19 cricket, and succeeded at every level. That’s why he’s playing for India now. So far, he has shown what he’s capable of, and that bodes well for our team. Being a left-hander and an aggressive batter is great for the team, and I hope he continues to perform like this," Rohit added.

As of now, Jaiswal has collected 1,217 runs at an average of 64.05 in 11 Tests. The Mumbai-based batter also showed his class during the Test series against England at home as he broke Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs in a bilateral series for India, smashing 712 runs in five Tests.

"He’s someone who is eager to learn the game and master his batsmanship, and that’s always a positive sign. When a youngster joins the team, their mindset is crucial. Yashasvi has shown a great attitude—he’s always looking to improve, never satisfied with what he has achieved so far. We’ve found a great player in him. Hopefully, he can continue doing what he’s done over the past year," Rohit said.