Michael Clarke Identifies Big Problem For Australia, Suggests These Changes

After Australia’s loss in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, former captain Michael Clarke wants a few changes to be made for the fourth Test slated to be held in Manchester. Clarke was particularly critical of David Warner who has been dismissed by Stuart Broad on 17 occasions in Test cricket. Warner was snapped up by Broad for the 17th time in the last Test when was caught in the slips fishing outside the off stump. Speaking on Sky Sports, Clarke said that Australia should not be too worried about the opening combinations since they have a whole host of batters who could step up and get the job done.

“The No. 1 issue is you are sticking with Warner, giving him every opportunity, and Broad’s still got his number. Is it time? If it’s time, I wouldn’t even be worried about who opens the batting because you’ve got options,” Michael Clarke said.

Michael Clarke also suggested that Mitchell Marsh, who impressed with a century in the last Test, could be used as an opener or the side could even use Marnus Labuschagne at the number 3 position. As per Clarke, Travis Head could also be used as a potential opener, with Steve Smith moving to the number three position.



“I reckon Mitch Marsh is in fine form. If he had to do it, he could do it,” Michael Clarke said. “Alex Carey probably won’t because he’s got to keep, but Travis Head could do it. Marnus Labuschagne isn’t making as many runs as he should at No. 3. He could open, Smithy could go to No. 3, and Head to No. 4, “Clarke said.

These statements come as Australian captain Pat Cummins said that they would look at the surface on offer and then decide on the best playing combination.