'The Only Real King': Virat Kohli Gets High Praise From Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir After His Sixth IPL Ton

After scoring two back-to-back ducks in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli stormed back to form with a breath-taking hundred vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), his sixth overall in the Indian Premier League. Kohli finished with 100 off 63 deliveries, an innings that included 12 fours and 4 sixes. The 34-year-old shut down his critics who doubt his T20 game as the knock came at a strike rate of 158.73. There were some scintilating strokes and running between the wickets as him and opening partner Faf du Plessis stitched 172 for the first wicket, which is also the highest opening stand in IPL 2023.

Mohammad Amir praises Kohli

As soon as Kohli reached his hundred, praise started pouring in for him from all over the world, including Pakistan. Mohammad Amir, one of the finest pace bowlers in Pakistan, called Kohli a 'King' while gushing over the knock. He tweeted: 'What a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli. Take a bow.'

Check our Amir's reaction on Kohli hundred below:

what a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow. pic.twitter.com/3wOA8hj0Ki— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 18, 2023

Kohli back in Orange Cap race

The IPL hundred vs SRH has helped Kohli jumb back in the competition for the Orange Cap. How now has 538 runs from 13 matches with one ton and six fifties respectively. He is averaging 44.83 in IPL 2023 and playing with a strike rate of 135.85. On Thursday evening, he played with a vengeance. He appeared a man on a mission when he came out to chase down the target of 187 with Faf.

Anushka in awe of hubby

Anushka Sharma put a 'Bomb' emoji to describe her husband Virat and his knock vs Hyderabad. After the match, the cameras spotted Kohli talking to someone on the phone via a video call. Fans speculated that it was Anushka on the call, going by the expressions on Kohli's face.

RCB need a win in last match vs GT

RCB did post an eight-wicket win over SRH but they will need to beat table-toppers in the last group game vs Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The good thing is that afetr being on the road for a long time, they will be back home in Bengaluru to play Titans. A victory over GT will take them to 16 points which will boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs of Indian Premier League.