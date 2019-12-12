The 'special gift' Virat Kohli gave Anushka Sharma on second wedding anniversary

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday dedicated his special innings against West Indies to wife Anushka Sharma on their second wedding anniversary. Kohli's unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls led to India's victory in the T20 International. India thrashed West Indies by 67 runs to clinch the series by 2-1.

At the post-match presentation, when Kohli was given the Man of the Series trophy, he said that it felt special to script an innings like that on this day.

"It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift," Kohli said.

"It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played. That we won batting first feels really good," he said.

Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017, in a two-part wedding ceremony in Italy. They dated for a few years before tying the knot. Their wedding was an extremely private ceremony. Once the couple returned to India, they hosted two wedding receptions for the cricket and entertainment fraternities.

As Kolhi and Sharma turned two on Wednesday, they sent out special messages to each other via social media.

The cricketer shared a lovely picture from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies and wrote, "In reality, there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude."

"To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it pic.twitter.com/FGgarCdlm6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2019

Sharma, on the other hand, posted a photo from their wedding and captioned it, "'To love another person is to see the face of God' -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma's last film was 'Zero'.