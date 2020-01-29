The way Kane Williamson played, New Zealand probably deserved to win: Virat Kohli

Hamilton: Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that New Zealand probably deserved to win the riveting third T20I played between the two sides on Wednesday in Hamilton. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dismissed on 95 in the last over when the hosts were seemingly cruising towards victory. However, Mohammed Shami forced the game into a Super Over, which India won in dramatic fashion.

"I thought we were gone at one stage," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony. "I told our coach that they deserved to win. The way Kane was batting, on 95. Feel bad for him, I know what it's like to play those knocks when things don't go your way."

India had made 179/5 batting first and the Kiwis needed nine runs to win in the last over of their innings with Williamson and Ross Taylor in the middle. Taylor started the over with a six but Shami incredibly managed to dismiss both the batsmen in the remaining balls.

"Last ball we had a discussion, we had to hit the stumps because if you don't, it's a single anyway," said Kohli.

In the Super Over, Williamson and Martin Guptill managed to put up 17 runs on the board. Tim Southee managed to keep KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in check for much of the over but the latter hit two sixes off the last two balls to help India win the match and the series.

"Rohit was outstanding, both in our innings, and the last two balls as well. We knew if he got one hit, the bowler was under pressure immediately," he said.

India now lead the five-match series 3-0 and the next will be played in Wellington on Friday.