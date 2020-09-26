‘Their batsmen need Glucose’ : Virender Sehwag mocks Chennai Super Kings after second consecutive loss in Indian Premier League 2020

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has mocked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting after they again failed to show-up during their 44-run loss to Delhi Capitals on Friday (September 26).

Chasing a gettable 175, CSK – full of seasoned campaigners, folded up for a paltry 131/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

Sehwag, known for his flamboyant attacking batting, took to his official Twitter handle to voice his opinion about CSK’s disappointing batting. He wrote:

“Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne.”

which translates to – “ Chennai’s batsmen are not getting going. They perhaps need Glucose before they come out to bat in the next game.”

Yesterday’s loss to the Capitals was not the first time this season that the CSK batsmen have failed to set the stage on-fire. In their second game of the season against Rajasthan Royals – chasing a mammoth total of 216, none of the CSK batsmen took the responsibility on their shoulders and it was only Faf du Plessis’ 72 off 36 balls which was the silver lining but by that point their loss was already a foregone conclusion.

The Yellow franchise are badly missing the experience and ability of Ambati Rayudu in the middle-order to tie one end. Rayudu was the man of the match in CSK’s opening victory against Mumbai Indians with his brilliant 71 off 48 balls.

He has missed out on the last two games with a hamstring injury and his replacement, newbie Ruturaj Gaikwad, has failed miserably in those two games – scoring a total of five runs.

Earlier, their middle-order linchpin, Suresh Raina had opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons which depleted the side of it’s batting resources.

CSK will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their next game on October 2.