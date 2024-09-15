‘There Is No Discomfort’: Mohammed Shami Looks To Take Time Before India Return

India’s star speedster Mohammed Shami said that he is in no mood to rush himself back to the field ahead of the heavy Test calendar. The Bengal-based pacer has been out of the field since the ODI World Cup 2023 and had to go through surgery for his ankle injury.

The pace spearhead Shami has started his training by bowling in the nets and is looking to return to the Indian side soon. But then, he wants to take his time until he is fully fit. The Indian team is set to take part in ten Test matches in the next five months including two against Bangladesh, and three against New Zealand at home. They will then head to Australia to play in a five-match series beginning on November 22.

"Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am slogging hard to return soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time). However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I've to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort," Shami spoke to reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony.

"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series. I've already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100% fit,” he added.

As per reports, Shami is likely to take part in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Bengal. Talking about the Indian team, they are set to play in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from September 19 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.