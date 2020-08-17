हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni retires

There will never be another Mahendra Singh Dhoni, says Mithali Raj

Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, thus bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning more than 16 years.  

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

There will never be another Mahendra Singh Dhoni, feels India ODI women's team captain Mithali Raj.

In a video shared by the BCCI on their Twitter handle on Monday, Mithali praised Dhoni, saying, "He literally walks the talk. He is a dream for every small town boy who aspires to play for the country and achieve it all."

"Respect, fame and the love of people, I particularly admired him for his nerves of steel, innate calm and cool visage even under difficult situations.

"And of course his inimitable style, whether it is batting or wicket-keeping.

"That helicopter shot outside of any cricketing textbook is a testament of his originality, talent and self belief. There will never be another like him. MS Dhoni is a legend etched in time forever," added the veteran batswoman.

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20I matches for India. He was the first and is still the only captain till date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

The 39-year-old from Ranchi holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni affected a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

