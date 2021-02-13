हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

'There's no milk in the fridge': England’s Barmy Army takes cheeky dig against Virat Kohli

India have reached 250/5 with Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin present at the crease. Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma went on to slam his seventh Test ton, before getting out on 161 by Jack Leach, while India skipper was stunned by Moeen Ali on 0.  

&#039;There&#039;s no milk in the fridge&#039;: England’s Barmy Army takes cheeky dig against Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed by Moeen Ali in 2nd Test (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli was left stunned by Moeen Ali as the 33-year-old send the Indian skipper packing on duck in the second Test between India and England in Chennai. Kohli was out in the fifth delivery after he failed to connect a tossed-up delivery by Ali, with the ball passing right through the gap between his bat and pad. 

However, what came as a surprise for many was Kohli's reaction after being dismssed. The Indian skipper failed to come in terms with the dismissal as he took a long pause and remained at the crease, before taking the long walk back to the pavilion. 

Following the incident, England’s Barmy Army, the team’s official supporters' club, took a cheeky dig against the Indian skipper and shared the clip on Twitter. "Going to the kitchen to make a cuppa but realising there's no milk in the fridge," they tweeted. 

Meanwhile, India have reached 250/5 with Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin present at the crease. Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma went on to slam his seventh Test ton, before getting out on 161 by Jack Leach.

