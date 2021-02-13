'There's no milk in the fridge': England’s Barmy Army takes cheeky dig against Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was left stunned by Moeen Ali as the 33-year-old send the Indian skipper packing on duck in the second Test between India and England in Chennai. Kohli was out in the fifth delivery after he failed to connect a tossed-up delivery by Ali, with the ball passing right through the gap between his bat and pad.

However, what came as a surprise for many was Kohli's reaction after being dismssed. The Indian skipper failed to come in terms with the dismissal as he took a long pause and remained at the crease, before taking the long walk back to the pavilion.

Wow what a delivery by Moeen Ali

pic.twitter.com/TWJyCnW32i — (@aminshergoraya) February 13, 2021

Following the incident, England’s Barmy Army, the team’s official supporters' club, took a cheeky dig against the Indian skipper and shared the clip on Twitter. "Going to the kitchen to make a cuppa but realising there's no milk in the fridge," they tweeted.

Going to the kitchen to make a cuppa but realising there's no milk in the fridge #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HiH7gKa6rB — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, India have reached 250/5 with Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin present at the crease. Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma went on to slam his seventh Test ton, before getting out on 161 by Jack Leach.