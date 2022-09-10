'These ladies ain't leaving': Chris Gayle party video goes viral, fans say 'you are living the life' - WATCH

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle calls himself the 'Universe Boss' and he lives his life like one. Gayle is a huge hit in India and has a massive fan following. It is all due to his charismatic personality combined with power-hitting skills he posseses. Gayle became more popular in India due to his exploits in Indian Premier League, a tournament he played for 14 years. He played for 3 franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings - before he said that he won't be taking part further in the tournament and pulled out his name from the auction earlier this year.

However, Gayle who is 42 years of age and still plays franchise T20 tournaments around the world, says that he wants to come back to IPL and it would be interesting to see which teams would want to rope him in.

Gayle might announce retirement from cricket soon as he has already crossed the age of 40 but he won't ever quit partying. He is a famous party person, who likes to spend night in the clubs even before big matches and then slam centuries as well in those games.

'The Universe Boss' threw one more such party on a boat and it seems only the ladies were invited in it. He posted a video on his Instagram Profile where some women could be seen dancing with a drink in their hands. Gayle gave a cheesy caption to the video. He wrote: "The Ladies Ain’t Leaving and I Ain’t Leaving."

His fans also commented in comments section that he is living the best life.

Check out the video here.

With T20 World Cup nearing, one must not forget that he slammed the first-ever century in the tournament in only the first match of inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. That was against the host nation SA.