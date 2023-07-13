Ex-Cricketer Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Unusual Request To Bat At No. 3

Team India started the new cycle of the World Test Championship with a lot of conviction and dominated West Indies on the first day of the first Test at Dominica. Having bowled out the hosts for 150 runs, the Indian openers drove home the advantage and ended the day at 80 for no loss. Both Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal looked unruffled. Jaiswal, who replaced Shubman Gill as India’s new opener, displayed a solid temperament so far. Shubman Gill will bat at the number three position after captain Rohit Sharma informed that the young batter had asked the management to shift him down in the batting order.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said that was rather uncommon for a player to make such a request in Indian cricket but suggests that it could benefit the team.

On his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said, “Shubman Gill told the team management that he wanted to play at no.3. It's a very interesting thing because you don't usually hear such things happening in Indian cricket. You don't see a player telling team management that he likes to bat at a particular position. Neither does anyone make that request, nor is anyone given that luxury. But the good thing is Yashasvi Jaiswal can now open.”



cre Trending Stories

Aakash Chopra said that opening was the “most challenging” position in the batting order, particularly in away Test matches. He believes that number three is still a demanding spot, but number four is generally occupied by the most settled and accomplished batsman in the team. It is preferred to avoid having the best batter bat with the tailenders.

Aakash Chopra was also quick to add that he was not surprised at Shubman Gill batting at number three. He said that he had tweeted back in 2020, predicting that Gill would have a long career for India and eventually transition to batting in the middle order. He noted that Gill himself had now expressed the desire to bat in that position.

Shubman Gill will take the place of Cheteshwar Pujara in the number three position. Pujara has been dropped from the side after a disappointing performance in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month.