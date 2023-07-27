'They Are Destroying Sanju Samson's Career': India Fans Fume As RR Batter's IGNORED Again In IND Vs WI ODI

As soon as the playing 11 for the first ODI between India and West Indies was announced, the Sanju Samson fans started to vent their anger over the non-selection of their favourite cricketer. Samson, who averages 66 in ODIs, has been consistently snubbed by the Indian management. Earlier, KL Rahul used to take his place in the middle order and now, it is Ishan Kishan who gets the nod ahead of him. His fans also have the same issue, accusing India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid of doing 'politics'.

One Twitter user, who also happen to Samson fan, wrote that Rohit, Dravid are destroying Sanju Samson 's career. "Nothing new. it's clearly evident. I don't know why Surya in eleven. He is flop in ODIs. It's clearly MI/North Indian lobby," wrote this user. Another user wrote: "When politics peaks, success doesn't comes, how in world a player with 66 Avg. gets dropped just to fit in a Top Order batter in Middle Order."



Check out all key reactions of Sanju Samson fans here:

__When Politics Peaks , Success Doesn't Comes , How In World A Player With 66 Avg. Gets Dropped Just To Fit In A Top Order Batter In Middle Order__



Sanju Samson Don't Worry God's Watching _ #SanjuSamson

Rohit, Dravid and team india management destroying #SanjuSamson career. Nothing new_it's clearly evidant . idk why Surya in elevan .he is flop in odi

It's clearly Mi/North Indian lobby

Ishan is front runner on test basis and Surya in t20 basis. we all know what will happen to odi front runner Samson: benched again. _#SanjuSamson

Feeling sad for Sanju __

Feeling sad for Sanju __

Man really deserve his wk slot unreal favouritism _#SanjuSamson

India won the toss in the first ODI vs WI and opted to field first. Mukesh Kumar was handed the ODI debut and he picked up a wicket to kickstart his career in this format. But the pick of the bowlers was Kuldeep Yadav who finished with four wickets as India bowled out West Indies for just 114 in 23 overs. Ravindra Jadeja too bowled well, picking up 3 wickets while Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur finished with a wicket each.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma had said that while World Cup preparation is important, winning games is also on top of their mind. "We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but the results are important for us. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners," Rohit said.