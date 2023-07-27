'They Are Destroying Sanju Samson's Career': India Fans Fume As RR Batter's IGNORED Again In IND Vs WI ODI
Sanju Samson has played 11 ODIs for India, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66. He strikes the ball at 104.76 and also has two fifties against his name. But despite these good number, he does not find a place in the XI.
Trending Photos
As soon as the playing 11 for the first ODI between India and West Indies was announced, the Sanju Samson fans started to vent their anger over the non-selection of their favourite cricketer. Samson, who averages 66 in ODIs, has been consistently snubbed by the Indian management. Earlier, KL Rahul used to take his place in the middle order and now, it is Ishan Kishan who gets the nod ahead of him. His fans also have the same issue, accusing India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid of doing 'politics'.
Also Read | Latest Cricket News: Jasprit Bumrah To Return In THIS Series, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
One Twitter user, who also happen to Samson fan, wrote that Rohit, Dravid are destroying Sanju Samson 's career. "Nothing new. it's clearly evident. I don't know why Surya in eleven. He is flop in ODIs. It's clearly MI/North Indian lobby," wrote this user. Another user wrote: "When politics peaks, success doesn't comes, how in world a player with 66 Avg. gets dropped just to fit in a Top Order batter in Middle Order."
Check out all key reactions of Sanju Samson fans here:
__When Politics Peaks , Success Doesn't Comes , How In World A Player With 66 Avg. Gets Dropped Just To Fit In A Top Order Batter In Middle Order__
Sanju Samson Don't Worry God's Watching _ #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/YHZfzlZVdw — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) July 27, 2023
Rohit, Dravid and team india management destroying #SanjuSamson career. Nothing new_it's clearly evidant . idk why Surya in elevan .he is flop in odi
It's clearly Mi/North Indian lobby pic.twitter.com/5kpK34fQOs — Rollo (@dwaith7) July 27, 2023
Ishan is front runner on test basis and Surya in t20 basis. we all know what will happen to odi front runner Samson: benched again. _#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/vwS89kXKO7 — Sreerag Rajesh (@RajeshSreerag) July 27, 2023
Feeling sad for Sanju __
Man really deserve his wk slot unreal favouritism _#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/exJXOepMs9— Bharath (@Bharath_9180) July 27, 2023
India won the toss in the first ODI vs WI and opted to field first. Mukesh Kumar was handed the ODI debut and he picked up a wicket to kickstart his career in this format. But the pick of the bowlers was Kuldeep Yadav who finished with four wickets as India bowled out West Indies for just 114 in 23 overs. Ravindra Jadeja too bowled well, picking up 3 wickets while Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur finished with a wicket each.
At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma had said that while World Cup preparation is important, winning games is also on top of their mind. "We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but the results are important for us. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners," Rohit said.
Live Tv