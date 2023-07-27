trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641367
NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES

'They Are Destroying Sanju Samson's Career': India Fans Fume As RR Batter's IGNORED Again In IND Vs WI ODI

Sanju Samson has played 11 ODIs for India, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66. He strikes the ball at 104.76 and also has two fifties against his name. But despite these good number, he does not find a place in the XI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'They Are Destroying Sanju Samson's Career': India Fans Fume As RR Batter's IGNORED Again In IND Vs WI ODI Sanju Samson. (Source: Twitter)

As soon as the playing 11 for the first ODI between India and West Indies was announced, the Sanju Samson fans started to vent their anger over the non-selection of their favourite cricketer. Samson, who averages 66 in ODIs, has been consistently snubbed by the Indian management. Earlier, KL Rahul used to take his place in the middle order and now, it is Ishan Kishan who gets the nod ahead of him. His fans also have the same issue, accusing India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid of doing 'politics'. 

Also Read | Latest Cricket News: Jasprit Bumrah To Return In THIS Series, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

One Twitter user, who also happen to Samson fan, wrote that Rohit, Dravid are destroying Sanju Samson 's career. "Nothing new. it's clearly evident. I don't know why Surya in eleven. He is flop in ODIs. It's clearly MI/North Indian lobby," wrote this user. Another user wrote: "When politics peaks, success doesn't comes, how in world a player with 66 Avg. gets dropped just to fit in a Top Order batter in Middle Order."

cre Trending Stories

Check out all key reactions of Sanju Samson fans here:

India won the toss in the first ODI vs WI and opted to field first. Mukesh Kumar was handed the ODI debut and he picked up a wicket to kickstart his career in this format. But the pick of the bowlers was Kuldeep Yadav who finished with four wickets as India bowled out West Indies for just 114 in 23 overs. Ravindra Jadeja too bowled well, picking up 3 wickets while Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur finished with a wicket each.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma had said that while World Cup preparation is important, winning games is also on top of their mind. "We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but the results are important for us. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners," Rohit said.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona