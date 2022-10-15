They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork...: PM Modi reacts as Indian women's cricket team win Asia Cup 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their victory in the final of the Asia Cup on Saturday. India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title. PM Modi applauded the team for their outstanding display of skill and teamwork to win the Women's Asia Cup.

Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women's Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/6hq5V08Cy9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

We __ are CHAMPIONS! What an amazing run by @BCCIWomen at the #AsiaCup2022.



Congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet & her team for raising the bar in women's cricket. The convincing win in the final is a testimony to #TeamIndia's consistency and class _ pic.twitter.com/M7PJyqq0Xl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 15, 2022

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women's Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours." BCCI's secretary Jay Shah also shared a message for the women's cricket team on the victory and said that the team has elevated the game in women's cricket.

Shah wrote, "We are CHAMPIONS! What an amazing run by @BCCIWomen at the #AsiaCup2022. Congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet & her team for raising the bar in women's cricket. The convincing win in the final is a testimony to #TeamIndia 's consistency and class." Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only score 65/9 in their 20 overs. A brilliant bowling spell from pacer Renuka Singh (3/5) in the powerplay reduced Sri Lanka to 16/5 in the powerplay. Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (13) were the only players who could touch double-digit scores.

Besides Renuka, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (16/2) and Sneh Rana (13/2) also bowled really well for Women in Blue. India chased down the target of 66 comfortably, finishing at 8.3 overs in 71/2, with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten at 51 off 25 balls with six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend.

Renuka was named 'Player of the Match' for her lethal powerplay spell. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 65/9 (Inoka Ranaweera 18*, Oshadi Ranasinghe 13, Renuka Singh 3/5) lost to India: 71/2 (Smriti Mandhana 51*, Harmanpreet Kaur 11*, Inoka Ranaweera 1/17).