‘They Will Discuss With Rohit Sharma’: Aakash Chopra’s Straightforward Prediction For Ex-MI Skipper Ahead Of IPL 2025

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra stated that Mumbai Indians should talk to Rohit Sharma about his future before finalising their retention list for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Earlier, the BCCI announced the retention rules for the upcoming 2025 edition of the IPL. Every team can retain a maximum of six players and the Right To Match (RTM) option.

If either of the teams wants to retain five players, they have to shell out Rs 75 crore from their purse of Rs 120 crore. While talking to the Jio Cinema on Sunday, Aakash said, "The most difficult thing is to retain the Indian core. MI have won 5 trophies and CSK have also won 5 trophies. Both of them have had strong Indian cores. Overseas players, you can like-for-replacement. But, Indian players are tougher to get. Can you tell me a like-for-like replacement for Jasprit Bumrah?”.

"Indian retentions for Mumbai Indians seem straightforward. Hardik, Surya, Bumrah, you have three. After that, I think they will discuss with Rohit Sharma about the next step, I am pretty sure. It’s anybody’s guess after what has transpired. Whether he will stay in Mumbai or go elsewhere, I think it will also be his will. I think that will be a discussion. And then Ishan Kishan or Tilak Varma," he added.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma resigned as MI’s skipper just before the IPL 2024 season. All-rounder Hardik Pandya joined Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans and ended up becoming the skipper of the Mumbai-based franchise. Fans were shocked as they started mocking Pandya for the entire season of IPL 2024. Under the leadership of Hardik, Mumbai Indian ended the season at the last spot.

The Mumbai Indians have players like Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan but it will be interesting to see whether they will get a place in the squad or not.

"The interesting aspect will be the order of retention. Who will be the first, who will be the second and all that? Jasprit Bumrah is my No. 1 retention. He will be the first retention in the overall IPL, across all teams. If Bumrah is your first, then you have captain Hardik Pandya. He can be your fourth retention (Rs 18 crore). Then you have India’s T20I captain, he is Suryakumar Yadav. He will be come in Rs 14 crore category. Then you have Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma. Then there is the wicketkeeper-batter batter in Ishan Kishan, whom you retained for Rs 15 or Rs 15.5 crore. It’s going to be a tough one.”