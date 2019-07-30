close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thilan Samaraweera

Thilan Samaraweera roped in to assist New Zealand during Sri Lanka Tests

Former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera has been roped in by the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to assist the national team as they prepare to begin their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign against Sri Lanka, beginning August 14 in Galle. 

Thilan Samaraweera roped in to assist New Zealand during Sri Lanka Tests
Image Courtesy: New Zealand Cricket official website

Former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera has been roped in by the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to assist the national team as they prepare to begin their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign against Sri Lanka, beginning August 14 in Galle. 

Expressing delight over the appointment of Samaraweera in the coaching staff, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the Sri Lankan great would bring in experience to the group and that his knowledge of Sri Lankan conditions will be invaluable.
 
“We’re delighted to welcome Thilan into our environment for the Test phase of the tour.His knowledge of Sri Lankan conditions will be invaluable and he’ll offer great assistance to Peter Fulton on his first tour," the NZC said. 
 
“Having an extra support coach worked really well for us at the World Cup where we had Luke Ronchi on board, and we’re sure Thilan will also offer a lot to the group," Stead said. 

42-year-old Samaraweera, who bid adieu to the international cricket in 2013, had previously served as the batting coach of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka besides also worked as fielding coach of Team Kolkata in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

During his 12-year-long international career, Samaraweera appeared in a total of 81 Test matches scoring 5,462 runs besides also featuring in 53 ODIs amassing 862 runs. He also notched up 14 centuries in the longest format of the game, with his top score of 231 coming up against Pakistan in Karachi. 

Tags:
Thilan SamaraweeraNew ZealandSri LankaWorld Test ChampionshipPakistan
Next
Story

ICC U-19 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Ireland, Scotland remain unbeaten to set up final showdown

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner