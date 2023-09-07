THIS Australian Pacer Makes Himself Available For IPL 2024 Mini Auction, Set For T20 League Return After 8 Years

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has been missing from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over 8 years now. Starc pulled out of the IPL 2023 auction to prepare for the Ashes 2023 which Australia managed to retain after a 2-2 series draw with England.

Now ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA next year in June, Starc has decided to make himself available for the IPL 2024 season. The Australian pacer, who is the No. 2-ranked ODI bowler in the world, confirmed that he will participate in the IPL 2024 mini-auction later this year.

If bought by a franchise in the IPL 2024 auction, it would be Starc’s first appearance in the IPL since the 2015 season. In his 27-match IPL career, Starc has managed to claim 34 wickets at an average of 20.38 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Starc’s best season was in IPL 2015, when he claimed 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 14.55.

In 2018, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before withdrawing through injury and on other occasions has considered a return before opting to prioritise time at home amid a hectic multi-format schedule for Australia.

“Look it’s been eight years. I’m definitely going back in (next) year,” Starc told the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast about his IPL plans. “Amongst other things, it’s a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

“So a good opportunity to see if anyone’s interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it’s somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in.”

If Starc does get selected, it will make the first husband-wife duo to turn out in IPL and the Women’s Premier League. Starc’s wife and Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy played for UP Warriorz in WPL 2023.

Starc has currently played 82 Tests and if he features in all of Australia’s upcoming fixtures on the Future Tours Programme, his 100th game would come up during the 2025-26 Ashes.

“Not just get to 100, I’d like to be good enough to be picked for 100 Tests,” he said. “And then the big one obviously in a couple of weeks is the World Cup, which in India just goes to another level. And then you look at the one-day format, it's sort of four years in between World Cups, so where do I see myself in that mix? But I've got to get to the end of this World Cup first,” the Australian left-arm pacer added.

Mitchell Starc said "I am definitely going back to IPL next year". [Willow Talk cricket podcast]



- Starc is coming back...!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0b2b1IWQRG — it's Ritu singh (@Ritusingh7781) September 7, 2023

“I try not to look too far ahead with anything. Obviously, we want to do well in the World Cup. Then we’ve got five Test matches here in Australia and then I haven’t actually played a Test in New Zealand, so hopefully I’m on that tour and look forward to that challenge as well,” Starc said.