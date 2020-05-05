This day in 2019, West Indians John Campbell, Shai Hope made record highest ODI opening partnership

New Delhi: West Indies` opening batting pair, John Campbell and Shai Hope, on this day (May 5) in 2019 made a record of the world's highest opening partnership in the 50-over format of the game. It is also the second-highest partnership for any wicket.

It was the first ODI against Ireland at Castle Avenue in Dublin, where the duo stood firm to post mammoth 365 runs for the first wicket.

The West Indies was put to bat first and the opening duo's stand took the team's total to 381.

The pair started slow but accelerated once they got hold of the situation. Campbell with 15 fours and six sixes added 179 runs to the team's total while Hope on the other end studded with 22 fours and two sixes, scored 170 runs.

The historic record stand was broken in the 48th over as they were sent back to the pavilion by Barry McCarthy.

The highest opening partnership could have also been converted into the highest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket if the duo had added seven more runs. But the two West Indians who may have breathed a little sigh at their dismissals would be Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who hold the record for the highest partnership in the 50-over format. They had scored 372 runs against Zimbabwe in the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australia.

Their partnership had taken the Windies` total to 381/3 in the fifty overs.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to Twitter to give the throwback picture of the partnership.

⭐ A world-record in Dublin ⭐ #OnThisDay last year, West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope forged a record 365-run partnership in the first ODI against Ireland. It is the highest opening partnership in ODIs and the second-highest for any wicket! pic.twitter.com/BeudOecY8J — ICC (@ICC) May 5, 2020

Defending the score, West Indies bowled out Ireland for 185 runs and won the match by 196 runs.