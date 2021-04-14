हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asia Cup

This day, that year: 26 years ago, Mohammad Azharuddin led India to fourth Asia Cup title

Mohammad Azharuddin was declared man-of-the-match for scoring 90 off 89 balls with two sixes and five fours. While Navjot Singh Sidhu, was declared the player-of-the-series remained unbeaten on 84 off 106 balls with five boundaries.

This day, that year: 26 years ago, Mohammad Azharuddin led India to fourth Asia Cup title
Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin led India to their 4th Asia Cup title on April 14, 1995. (Source: Twitter)

India have won the Asia Cup title 7 times in their history but it was on April 14, 1995 – 26 years back – that they managed to win the crown for the fourth time. Skipper Mohammad Azharuddin led India to the crown, defeating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Azhar called correctly and chose to field first. Karnataka duo of Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble bowled excellently to pick up 2/32 and 2/50 in their 10 overs respectively. Lanka No. 3 batsman Asanka Gurusinha scored a sedate 85 off 122 balls to guide Arjuna Ranatunga’s SL team to 230/7.

Chasing 231 to win, India were off to a flyer with Sachin Tendulkar blazing 41 off 41 balls with five boundaries. Once Tendulkar was dismissed at 58/2, Navjot Sidhu and skipper Azharuddin put on 175 unbeaten runs for the third wicket to guide India to a comprehensive eight-wicket win with more than eight overs to spare.

Azharuddin was declared man-of-the-match for scoring 90 off 89 balls with two sixes and five fours. While Sidhu, was declared the player-of-the-series remained unbeaten on 84 off 106 balls with five boundaries.

The 1995 Asia Cup was played in a round-robin tournament where each team played the other once, and the top two teams qualified for the finals. In the tournament, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh participated. India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka all had four points at the end of the round-robin stage, but India and Sri Lanka qualified for the final on the basis of better run-rates.

So far, 14 editions of Asia Cup have been played and India has managed to win the tournament seven times. In the latest edition in 2018, India went on to win the tournament after defeating Bangladesh in the finals. Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup five times while Pakistan has managed to achieve the feat two times.

Asia Cup was scheduled to be played later this year as well, but right now, the fate of the competition hangs in the balance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asia Cupindian cricket teamMohammad AzharuddinSachin tendulkar
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag hilariously compares Mumbai Indians to Undertaker

Must Watch

PT2M28S

PM Modi's crucial meeting with Vice President, Governors and Lt. COVID-19 regarding COVID-19