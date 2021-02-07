This day that year: Spin legend Anil Kumble became first Indian to scalp all 10 wickets in Test innings

Twenty-two years ago, on this very day Anil Kumble rattled through the Pakistan batting line-up to become second cricketer after England's Jim Laker to claim all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. The match, which also was a must-win encounter for India, saw Kumble finish the innings with 74/10 in 26.3 overs.

India eventually went on to win the contest being played at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla, now renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium, by 212 runs and leveled the series 1-1.

What happened during the match?

Twin half-centuries by Sadagoppan Ramesh and then skipper Mohammad Azharuddin helped India post 252 in the first innings. In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 172 as the hosts took a lead of 80 runs.

Ramesh continued to display his fine form, scoring 96 in the second innings. The Indian opener's effort combined with Sourav Ganguly's unbeaten knock of 62 saw the hosts pile 339 runs in the second innings.

Chasing 420 with almost two days remaining in the Test, Pakistan got off to a solid start with openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar adding 101 runs for the first wicket.

But soon after lunch Kumble provided India with the breakthrough by removing Afridi caught-behind on 41. Soon after his dismissal, Pakistan endured a batting collapse as the leg spinner trapped Ijaz Ahmed LBW in the following delivery.

Kumble finally picked the wicket of Wasim Akram to complete his 10-wicket haul as the Pakistani seamer was caught at short-leg by VVS Laxman on 37.

Kumble made a total of 132 Test appearances for India before announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2008. The spinner is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests and has with 619 wickets under his name. Only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia’s Shane Warne (708) have more wickets than the Indian.