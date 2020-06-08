This day, that year: When Sri Lanka pulled off their second-highest successful ODI run chase against India

On this day three years ago, Sri Lanka created a history by pulling off their second-highest successful run chase in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during an ICC Champions Trophy clash against India at The Oval.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed its followers of the feat and revealed that Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews all scored fifties in Sri Lanka's 322-run chase.

"#OnThisDay in 2017, Sri Lanka pulled off their second-highest successful ODI run chase against India in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews scored fifties, as Sri Lanka chased 322 with seven wickets to spare," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against India during that match of the showpiece event.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided a perfect start to India as the duo not only scored blistering knocks of 78 and 125 respectively, but also stitched a mammoth stand of 138 runs.

Subsequenly, skipper Virat Kohli and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were dismissed cheaply for a duck and seven runs, respectively.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni then struck a crucial knock of 63 runs off 52 balls to help the Men in Blue post a respectable total of 321 runs in their stipulated 50 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga bagged two wickets, while Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Thisara Perera and Asela Gunaratne all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Sri Lanka lost opener Niroshan Dickwella cheaply for seven runs.

However, Gunathilaka (76), Kusal Mendis (89), Kusal Perera (47 retired hurt) and Angelo Mathews (52 not out) all shone with the bat to help Sri Lanka cross the line in 48.4 overs and seal a seven-wicket win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the only bowler for India to add a wicket to his account.

Mendis was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his 93-ball knock.