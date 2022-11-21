THIS former Chennai Super Kings batter SMASHES Rohit Sharma’s record of HIGHEST score, Tamil Nadu score 500 runs in 50 overs

It was a record-breaking day at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 as Tamil Nadu and former Chennai Super Kings batter Narayan Jagadeesan smashed a record-breaking 277 off just 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru in a Group C clash on Monday (November 21). Jagadeesan became the first batter in the history of first-class cricket to score five successive centuries in List A cricket. The previous record was held by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who had scored four centuries in four matches in the 2014-15 season.

Jagadeesan was finally dismissed for 277 off 141 deliveries with 15 sixes and 25 fours and now holds the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket surpassing Alistair Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan. He also went past India captain Rohit Sharma, who was previously India’s highest individual score in List A cricket with 264 against in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Narayan jagadeeshan breaks the Virat Kohli record of most 100s In single season of Vijay hazare trophy pic.twitter.com/LbwzfiIgPc November 21, 2022

The Tamil Nadu opener put on 416 runs for the first wicket with Sai Sudharshan, who plays for IPL champions Gujarat Titans. Sudharshan scored 154 runs off 102 balls as TN piled up 506 for 2 in 50 overs after electing to bat first against Arunachal Pradesh.

Jagadeesan has also become the sixth batter in the Vijay Hazare tournament history to score a double century and is the second batter in this season to achieve the feat. He got good support from youngster Sai Sudharsan at the other end and was finally dismissed amassing 277 runs.

The opening partnership of 416 is the highest in List A cricket for the first wicket. Jagadeesan also went past records of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal for scoring most centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy in a single season.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 506/2 (N Jagadeesan 277, Sai Sudharshan 154) vs Arunachal Pradesh