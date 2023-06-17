'This Is Bazball': Michael Atherton Makes Fun Of Ben Stokes Giving Harry Brook An Over During Day 1 Of 1st Ashes Test

The term 'Bazball' has really taken the world by storm. England's new style of cricket in Test has boosted their performance in the longest format of the game. England and their Bazball cricket are going to be challenged by Australia in the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test series. However, the Ben Stokes and Co started off the series on a positive note, stroking 393 for 8 on just the first over of the day. Not only that. England also declared their innings on that score with less than ten overs remaining in the match. The declaration made by Stokes shocked the spectator and commentators, Kevin Pietersen left unimpressed by it.

But going by what Stokes had been saying for the last one year since Bazball term came into effect, England are here to ensure entertainment is in abundance.

Michael Atherton, former England captaina and Sky Sports commentator, took a potshot at Bazball when he was on air during the Day 2 proceedings. It was a reaction to Stokes suddenly introducing a part-time bowler like Harry Brook early morning on Day 2 while a wicket-taking option like Ollie Robinson had still not got the red cherry in his hands on Day 2.

Harry Brook is bowling to this field pic.twitter.com/K9hwOAUecS June 17, 2023

Ricky Ponting, who was his co-commentator, was surprised by Brook coming into the attack and asked: "What is happening here?". Atherton started laughing and told Ponting: "This is Bazball". After this comment, both shared a good laugh.

Earlier on Day 2, Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on back-to-back balls to take England off to a terrific start on secon day of the match going on at Edgbaston. Steve Smith showed great amount of patience with the bat until one deliver from Ben Stokes caused his fall. By lunch on Day 2, Usman Khawaja sitting on cusp of a patient fifty as he was joined Travis Head at the crease.