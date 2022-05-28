Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been knocked out of the IPL 2022 after loss in Qualifier 2 in hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR). In this game too, Virat Kohli could not do much with the bat as has been the story in this season for the star batter. The season has ended for him with over 300 runs fro 16 games and just two fifties to his name, one of which was a very scratchy innings.

His slump in form in a serious issue for India, especially in a T20 Wor Cup cycle. Virat will surely fly to Australia to take part in the World Cup as his experience of playing in those conditions will come in handy. But if he does not go back among runs, it can weaken the batting strength.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has tried to put some light on why Virat has failed to deliver in this season of the league. Sehwag feels that Kohli has indeed been unlucky but he has also made mistakes, maybe more in this season than his whole career combined.

Dear Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj. Please come to @mipaltan _. Some fanbases don't deserve your loyalty. The kind of hate you guys are getting from your own fans is unreal. Aajao. Will treat you has true kings ___#MumbaiIndians #RCB #OneFamily #CricketTwitter #DilKholKe — Anuj Prabhu (@PrabhuKaGyaan) May 28, 2022

“When you are out of form, you are just trying to middle every ball to get confidence. In the first over, he did let go of some deliveries, but this is exactly what happens when you are not in form, you go chasing after balls. Sometimes luck favours you, the ball does not catch the edge of your bat. But it did not happen this way. This is not the Virat Kohli we know; this is perhaps some other Virat Kohli this season," Sehwag was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz Live.

Sehwag said that he disappointed his RCB fans by playing a bad shot in such a big game.

"The number of mistakes he has made this season, he probably has not made as many in his entire career. When you are not scoring runs, you try to do different things and then you are dismissed in different ways. This time, Virat Kohli has been dismissed in all the ways possible. He could have possibly let go of that ball or he could have gone hard at it. He disappointed his fans and RCB fans, it was such a big match," he further said.