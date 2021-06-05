THIS Pakistan cricketer’s wife is big fan of Virat Kohli, check out

It is no hidden fact that Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment and his consistency across the formats is a testament to his greatness and dominance in the sport. Kohli’s popularity is not limited to India and the Team India skipper even has a huge fan base in Pakistan as well. Time and again, cricket fanatics from the neighbouring country have admired and lauded the prolific batsman for his performance.

Interestingly, Pakistan medium-pacer Hasan Ali’s wife Shamia Arzoo, who is an Indian national, is also a big Virat Kohli fan and had named the India captain as her favourite batsman. She made the revelation on an interactive session on Instagram.

Last year, one of the fans asked Shamiya about her favourite batsman, presuming that her favourite bowler would be her husband. Responding to the fan’s query, Mrs Hassan quickly named Virat Kohli as her favourite.

Pakistan pacer Ali and Arzoo tied the knot in Dubai in 2019. Shamiya, who hails from Haryana, is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines and her family is settled in New Delhi. She met the Pakistani fast bowler in Dubai a couple of years ago, and their friendship grew since then. Eventually, they fell in love with each other and got hitched.

Meanwhile, Kohli will next be seen in action when India take on New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to begin from June 18 in Southampton.