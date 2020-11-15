This video of T Natarajan bowling in India nets is winning hearts, Watch here!

Thangarasu Natarajan’s exploits with the ball in IPL 2020 was one of the highlights of SRH’s season with many calling him as one of the finds of the tournament. In 16 matches the Tamil Nadu pacer racked-up 16 wickets while bowling the toughest overs. As fate would have it, he was included in India’s T20I side against Australia as a replacement for the injured Varun Chakravarthy.

Now, The Board of Control for Cricket in India has uploaded a video of Natarajan bowling in the nets in Australia which is winning the cricket fans over.

We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment. pic.twitter.com/WqrPI0Ab7I — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2020

The left-arm quick certainly deserves all the accolades and getting selected in the Indian squad is somewhat of a dream come true moment for him.

Natarajan has a rags to riches story which has only been possible thanks to his sheer hard work. The 29-year-old pacer comes from a humble family, being born in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.

Natarajan caught the eye of the fans in the recently concluded IPL 2020 where he became synonymous with bowling Yorkers. He had an economy-rate of 8.02 in this edition, which is an ode to his mastery of the death bowling craft. Natarajan bowled the most number of Yorkers in IPL 2020 and lead the race by a long margin.

He was earlier named as one of the four reserve pacers who would travel with the Indian team but when KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy became injured, Natarajan was named as his replacement.

After his selection, Natarajan’s skipper at SRH David Warner had congratulated him, saying that he would see Natarajan in Australia.

India is slated to play three ODI’S, three T20I’s and four Test matches in Australia – the tour begins from November 27 with the ODI series.