THIS West Indies Cricketer’s Wife Speaks In Bhojpuri; Born In Varanasi, Raised In Sydney And Now Running Business In Port of Spain

Former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga visited New York in 2017 to attend the Bollywood awards named IIFA awards. Over there, he met a girl named Pranita Tiwari and instantly felt a connection. He became friends with her and soon the two started to date each other. Before they knew it, they were both madly in love with each other. The fact that they both had Indian connection as their roots are in India, the relationship strengthened. Daren comes from Trinidad, where more than 30 percent population is of people from Indian origin, who came to the country when it was a British colony. Daren is among the third or fourth generation of those migrated Indians.

Pranita, who was born in Australia, has her roots in Banaras (Varanasi), which is known as the 'oldest city in the world', also known for its religious tourism and of course, the river Ganga. It was fitting that she was going to marry a man named Ganga. Pranita is a woman with multiple talents and just does not get recognised as 'wife' of a famous West Indian cricketer.



After marrying Ganga in 2020, she did not want to sit back at home. She has previously worked with New York Times, a presitigious English newspaper in the United States of America (USA). She asked Daren whether he wanted to open a Fresh Juice Bar in Trinidad as she found a nice business oppportunity there. Despite being blessed with so many varieties of fruits and vegetables, Trinidad did not have a Fresh Juice Bar. More than a business, Pranita saw it as an opportunity to do something which connected her to her roots. She named the place 'Ganga', which signifies where she comes from and also is surname of her husband. 'Ganga Juice Bar' was conceptualised in 2020 during lockdown and started two to three months after the idea first emerged in the mind of Pranita.

Her roots in India, her birth certificate from Australia and married to a Trinidadian, Pranita is a successful businesswoman today in the Caribbean island. Not just that, she also speaks Hindi and Bhojpuri.

"I was born in Australia. My hindi is not very fluent. My siblings will laugh at me for speaking in hindi but I like speaking in hindi. We were in India for about 2 months during IPL and I really enjoyed my time over there. My parents are from Varanasi. I have been there many times. My Foofaji (uncle from father's side) lives at the Assi Ghat.My whole family lives there. I always wanted to do something which was connected to my roots. Because I feel proud as an Indian even if I was not born there," Pranita told Vimal Kumar, a freelance cricket journalist.

Pranita is a huge Manoj Tiwari fan and listens to many of her songs. She can speak broken Bhojpuri but feels all the love for the language that she calls her own. Daren and Pranita are blessed with a son with whom she speaks in Hindi only.

They were married during lockdown in a private ceremony but Pranita wants a lavish wedding in India where the the marriage is spead across many days of funtions. She also wants Punjabi and Bollywood singer Mika to perform on her Sangeet night. Pranita was in India with Daren during IPL and says that she loved every single minute spent during her two-month stay.

Daren Ganga played 48 Tests, 35 ODIs and 1 T20I for West Indies from 1998 to 2006 and has now turned a commentator.