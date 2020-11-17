This 'X-factor' gives Australia edge over India according to the legendary Glenn McGrath

Australian legend and former fast bowler Glenn McGrath has given his opinions about Australia’s upcoming home full-fledged series against India. McGrath was full of praise for the Indian side and especially their pace attack which is widely counted as amongst the best in the world at the moment.

However, he gave the edge to Australia because of one player who he thinks will be the X-factor. The player McGrath was referring to is none other than Aussie left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

“When he (Starc) gets it right, he can pick four-five wickets at a go. He has got that X-factor. If both teams are bowling at the top of their game, I would probably put Australia slightly ahead only because of the left-hander, which makes a big impact," said McGrath of the tearaway pacer, as quoted in an ESPNcricinfo report.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series during their last tour in 2018-19 but back then, their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.

Speaking of the Indian pace battery, he didn’t shy away from admitting that they are very tough to beat when on song.

"Umesh Yadav's got raw pace, Mohammed Shami has great control and swings the ball both ways and Bumrah is just class. He has great mental strength. His second and third spells are just as quick as his first," McGrath told select media.

At the same time, the lanky McGrath said Australia’s own pacers were right on par with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, whom he termed as the best in the world.

"You have guys who, if on fire, are tough to beat. But on par you have Josh Hazlewood, he bowls in good areas and is tall, strong. Then Pat Cummins is the No.1 bowler in the world. He runs in all day, always gives 100 per cent. He gets slightly different angles because of the way he runs in.”

India is scheduled to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests in Australia. The tour kicks off with the ODI series commencing from November 27. The first Test begins from December 17 at Adelaide.