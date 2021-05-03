हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

A powerful hitter of the white-ball, Thisara Perera was an all-rounder and had been a vital cog in the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket
Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket (Reuters/File Photo)

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Thisara Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Thisara conveyed the news of his retirement to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday morning, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The 32-year-old all-rounder has also confirmed that he will continue to play franchise cricket. He will continue playing for Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Perera played 6 Tests in his career, managing to score 203 runs and he also took 11 wickets.

The left-handed batsman was known more for his antics in the white-ball format. He represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, smashing 2,338 runs.

In the 50-over format, he also scalped 175 wickets. Talking about his T20I career, he picked 51 wickets while producing 1,204 runs.

He was also a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) till 2016 and he played for teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Perera was also a part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

