Three South African cricketers go into isolation after one tests positive for COVID-19

In a blow to South Africa men's cricket team, one of its players has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus ahead of the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against England.

Confirming the news, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that one player who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two more cricketers who were close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team have all been put into isolation in Cape Town.

The CSA also confirmed that all these three players remain asymptomatic while the medical team continues to monitor them.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team. All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the Covid-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," the CSA said in a statement.

"At this stage, none of these players will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, November 21," it added.

A total of 50 coronavirus tests were conducted on players and support staff before entering the bio-secure environment in Cape Town, the statement added.

South Africa are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England, beginning November 27 at Newlands in Cape Town.