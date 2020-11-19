हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Africa vs England

Three South African cricketers go into isolation after one tests positive for COVID-19

South Africa are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England, beginning November 27 at Newlands in Cape Town.  

Three South African cricketers go into isolation after one tests positive for COVID-19
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

In a blow to South Africa men's cricket team, one of its players has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus ahead of the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against England.

Confirming the news, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that one player who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two more cricketers who were close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team have all been put into isolation in Cape Town.

The CSA also confirmed that all these three players remain asymptomatic while the medical team continues to monitor them.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team. All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the Covid-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," the CSA said in a statement.

"At this stage, none of these players will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, November 21," it added.

A total of 50 coronavirus tests were conducted on players and support staff before entering the bio-secure environment in Cape Town, the statement added.

South Africa are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England, beginning November 27 at Newlands in Cape Town.

 

Tags:
South Africa vs EnglandEngland tour of South AfricaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga pull out of Lanka Premier League

  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M23S

BJP gave the slogan: Abki baar Bengal, ho sake to sambhal lo!