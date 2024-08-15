Advertisement
Throwback: When MS Dhoni Shocked Everyone With Single Social Media Post On Independence Day

Former India captain and cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

Throwback: When MS Dhoni Shocked Everyone With Single Social Media Post On Independence Day

15th of August, year 2020, MS Dhoni shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket as the country celebrated its 74th Independence Day. A tragedy struck the heart of cricket fans when the legendary player and captain of India retired from cricket with a social media post. The post of MSD sent shockwaves around the globe and everyone was left puzzled on his sudden decision. Dhoni retired as one of the most successful captain to lead the Men in Blue in history of Indian cricket.

Dhoni remains the only international captain to win 3 ICC different titles – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy – the last of which was the final ICC trophy that Team India have won. (Virat Kohli Living 'Common Man Life' In London, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

He scored 4876 runs in 90 Test matches with 6 centuries and 33 half-centuries, including a double hundred. Dhoni scored 10773 runs in 350 ODIs, laced up with 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries and a personal best score of 183 runs. In the shortest format (T20Is), Dhoni scored 1617 runs for India in 98 T20Is, with two fifities.

His 148 vs Pakistan at Vizag or 183 not out vs Sri Lanka in Jaipur, put Dhoni on the map in international cricket and just three years into his international career, he was handed over the reins of the Indian team after the debacle of 2007 ODI World Cup.

He led India to victory in the World T20 in 2007 and the CB Series the following year. He took over the Test captaincy later in 2008 and oversaw memorable series wins over Australia, England and New Zealand, and India went on to become No. 1 in the format. But Dhoni’s legacy goes beyond stats and numbers and will only continue to grow years after his IPL retirement as well.

