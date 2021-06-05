Throwback: When MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli partnership won their team a FOOTBALL match - WATCH

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni and his successor Virat Kohli have stitched numerous partnerships to lead India to victory numerous times in cricket. However, eight years ago, the duo combined and exhibit their bonding chemistry to win a football match.

In 2013, cricketers and Bollywood actors faced off each other in a charity football match. Kohli had formed the All Hearts Football Club, in a bid to lock horns with the All Stars Football Club, which was led by famous actor Abhishek Bachchan. The match took place at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi to raise funds for underprivileged children.

Interestingly, Kohli’s All Hearts defeated Ranbir’s All Stars 4-3 in a thriller and it was Dhoni’s goal which proved out to be the difference between the two teams and what made the goal more special was the understanding and co-ordination between Kohli and Dhoni as the former gave a perfect pass to the wicketkeeper-batsman, who once again finished in style by dodging the goalkeeper before calmly putting the ball into the net.

Dhoni's effort even impressed the Indian men's football team's current captain, Sunil Chhetri -- who was the coach of the All Hearts Football Club during the 2013 encounter

Here’s the video of the goal:

Notably, Manoj Tiwary earned the Player-of-the-Match award for his twin strikes, but it was All Stars who stole the show with their never-say-die spirit as from 4-1 down, they fought back to end the match 4-3 and gave the Kohli’s side a run for their money which was inspired by Ranbir Kapoor.

"The Indian cricketers are in a habit of winning matches with a scoreline of 4-0. We were scared we would get the same treatment, but all credit to our team especially Ranbir for having fought so brilliantly against the cricketers," said Abhishek Bachchan after the match.