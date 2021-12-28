हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 1:45 PM IST December 28

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match 24 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THU vs SCO, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips  Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 1:45 PM IST December 28
Sydney Thunder will take on Perth Scorchers in their next BBL 2021-22 match. (Source: Twitter)

Sydney Thunder will take on Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 table-toppers Perth Scorchers in Match No. 24 match on Tuesday (December 28). In the Sydney derby encounter, Thunder lost to rivals Sixers by 30 runs (D/L Method) in a match which was reduced to 16 overs on Sunday (December 26). While the Thunder have got depth in their batting and are still not able to put in the match-winning performances.

The Scorchers, on the other hand, are winning games for fun, they are still unbeaten in this tournament having won 6 straight matches and still maintaining their top spot in the standings with 21 points. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is the leading run-scorer for the Scorchers with 249 runs in just four games at a strike-rate of over 149. Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye have picked up 10 wickets each for the Scorchers in 6 matches.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date & Time: December 28th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

THU vs SCO 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha (VC)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Jason Sangha

THU vs SCO BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

