THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 1:45 PM IST December 28

Sydney Thunder will take on Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 table-toppers Perth Scorchers in Match No. 24 match on Tuesday (December 28). In the Sydney derby encounter, Thunder lost to rivals Sixers by 30 runs (D/L Method) in a match which was reduced to 16 overs on Sunday (December 26). While the Thunder have got depth in their batting and are still not able to put in the match-winning performances.

The Scorchers, on the other hand, are winning games for fun, they are still unbeaten in this tournament having won 6 straight matches and still maintaining their top spot in the standings with 21 points. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is the leading run-scorer for the Scorchers with 249 runs in just four games at a strike-rate of over 149. Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye have picked up 10 wickets each for the Scorchers in 6 matches.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date & Time: December 28th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

THU vs SCO 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha (VC)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Jason Sangha

THU vs SCO BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills