Tickets To Watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Likely To Be Out On THIS Date

After meeting the heads of state associations which will be hosting the matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has given them the deadline of July 31 as the final date to decide on their ticket pricing. In the meeting held on Thursday (July 27), Shah also told the state associations that BCCI and ICC will be requiring certain number of tickets. Shah, later told the press, that physical ticket will be required to enter the stadium after online booking. BCCI is going to make arrangements for the smooth collection of the physical tickets, informed Shah.

After state associations finalise their ticket pricing by July 31, it is likely that the tickets will be available to be purchased by August 10, said a report in Indian Express. Not to forget, BCCI are also updating the World Cup schedule after 3 board members of ICC requested them to make a change. There is a big likelihood of the India vs Pakistan match also getting preponed by a day to October 14 from earlier scheduled October 15 on request of Ahmedabad Police. The updated schedule is expected to be out either on Saturday (July 29) or Sunday (July 30).

As far as the tickets are concerned, physical copies were required even during the Indian Premier League matches. Fans did face massive issues when the physical tickets were ruined in rain during the IPL 2023 final as they had to return to the stadium the next day after the final was played on the reserve day. However, Shah has promised the fans for a hassle-free experience of ticket distribution. "We will make arrangements so that the physical tickets can be collected at seven-eight places one week prior to the match. We will make it hassle-free. We will start the e-ticket system in bilateral games first,” Shah said during an interaction with the media.

BCCI has also promised the fans that food products, at discounted prices, will be available at all stadiums across the country during World Cup. Jay Shah told media that it is tying up with a beverage company to provide free drinking water to the fans across the venues. BCCI is also going to care of the hygienic distribution of food.