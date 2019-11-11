Tim Paine doing 'a wonderful job' as Australian captain: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian skipper Adam Gilchrist has backed wicketkeeper-bastman Tim Pain to continue as the captain of the national men's cricket team, saying he is doing "a wonderful job" in the role.

Paine, who took over the captaincy of the Australian team in the longest format of the game after a massive ball-tampering scandal that took place in South Africa in March 2018, recently helped the side retain the five-match Ashes series.

Though Paine's skills behind the wicket has always been applauded, he has failed to click with the bat recently as he managed just one half-century in England.

While limited-overs wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is pushing his case for Test call-up, Gilchrist believes that there is no need to knock Paine out as he is still performing really well.

"(If you look at) what he took on, when he took it on, he in partnership with (coach) Justin (Langer) and all the players have done a remarkable job over the past 12 months to just get a nice, stable balance back," Sport24 quoted Carey as saying.

"I can't see any rush to push him out, as long as he's still performing, like we all had to, to stay in the team. Like every other player, he's got a hold of his spot in the team as being selected as the best available option for that player type.I think he's doing a wonderful job (as captain)," he added.

Australia are all set to take on Pakistan in a two-match series later this month before they will host New Zealand in a three-match series, beginning December 12 at Optus Stadium in Burswood.