हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021

Tim Paine sexting scandal: Australia team shocked but back him to retain Ashes spot

Australia's Test cricketers were shocked to learn of Tim Paine's resignation from the captaincy over a 'sexting' scandal but are fully behind him to continue as wicketkeeper for the Ashes, batsman Marcus Harris said.

Tim Paine sexting scandal: Australia team shocked but back him to retain Ashes spot
Former Australia captain Tim Paine. (Photo: Reuters)

Australia opener Marcus Harris said players only became aware of Paine's decision half an hour before he went public last Friday (November 19) to reveal he had been investigated over lewd text messages sent to a female Cricket Tasmania staffer four years ago.

"People were obviously a bit shocked but we've got a lot of good leaders around our group," Harris told reporters on Wednesday. "So it's not ideal but someone's going to have to step up and lead from the front. Painey will still be around and can still show leadership in many different ways but we're looking forward to getting into camp and getting on with it," he added.

Paine, who has been playing a domestic match in Tasmania this week while other test players are on the Gold Coast, is the only specialist wicketkeeper in Australia's 15-man Ashes squad.

However, selectors chairman George Bailey has confirmed he is no lock for the first test starting in Brisbane on December 8 while he races to prove himself match-fit after neck surgery. Harris said Paine was very popular among the playing group, had done a "really good job" under tough circumstances over the last few years and deserved to keep his place in the side.

"I think you'd probably still argue that he's still the best gloveman in the country and he still played a few important innings last summer against India, I know he's got all the support of the players and like I said, all that other stuff is up to people above me." he said.

Paine's resignation and Cricket Australia's handling of the sexting scandal have triggered recriminations, with Cricket Tasmania accusing the national body of hanging the wicketkeeper out to dry having cleared him of any wrongdoing in 2018.

The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday reported players were also unhappy with Cricket Australia's treatment of Paine, but Harris said he was unaware of any rift.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021Tim Paine sexting scandalMarcus HarrisAustralia Cricket Team
Next
Story

Exclusive: Playing Tests in India is premier challenge for every team, says former NZ captain Dion Nash

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Petrol and diesel prices may come down again