Tim Southee To Lead Sharjah Warriorz In ILT20 Season 3

For the forthcoming DP World ILT20, the Sharjah Warriorz are thrilled to announce the inclusion of Tim Southee, one of New Zealand's top fast bowlers in modern cricket, in their roster. In his debut appearance at the DP World ILT20, Southee, who has participated in four ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups, will skipper the Sharjah Warriorz.

At different stages of his career, Southee, a hard-hitting bottom-order batsman and bowler renowned for his ability to swing the ball, has captained the New Zealand men's cricket team in a variety of formats. The 36-year-old has participated in ten Indian Premier League seasons, playing for teams including KKR, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has demonstrated his skills in the UK's The Hundred and Vitality Blast.

Southee's primary bowling weapons are pace and outswing, but he has also mastered the ability to bowl off cutters and cross-seam deliveries over the years. Southee has established himself on the international scene thanks to his painstaking correctness and deftly concealed deviations.

The New Zealander, who started playing for his country at the age of 19, first made his debut in Twenty20 International cricket before moving on to play in his maiden ODI and Test matches. Paul Collingwood was Southee's first international wicket on his debut in T20Is against England. He has taken 164 wickets in 126 Twenty20 Internationals overall, with an economy rate of 8 and a strike rate of 16.7. In T20Is, the top bowling numbers for the ace pacer are 5/18.

The Sharjah Warriorz think that Southee's background and understanding of the game will help the team in the next ILT20 season. The third season of the ILT20 will start on January 11; Sharjah Warriorz will play their first game against the Gujarat Giants on January 12.

While talking on the occasion, Tim Southee said, “The Sharjah Warriorz have a fantastic squad in place, with plenty of hard-hitting batters and smart and skilful bowlers. It will be a really exciting time to captain and be around such a talented bunch of cricketers. My conversations with the team management have also been very fruitful so far, and we are confident of having a good season. I am really excited to join and lead the team.”