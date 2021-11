TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints TAMIL NADU vs KARNATAKA: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Final at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 12 PM IST November 22

TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Dream11 Team Prediction Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TN vs KAR Final at Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi: An upbeat Karnataka stand on the way of Tamil Nadu's bid to defend their title in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here on Monday in an exciting Southern derby. The 2021 final will be a repeat of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali summit clash, which saw Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu by one run in a thriller. In the final of the delayed 2020-21 edition earlier this year, Tamil Nadu had defeated Baroda to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. Come Monday at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Tamil Nadu will be aiming to exact revenge for their 2019 final loss and defend their title while Karnataka would be hoping to win a third SMA title.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final TN vs KAR T20I toss between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will take place at 11.30 AM IST – November 22.

Match Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

TN vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - N Jagadeesan (VC)

Batters – Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders – Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers – P Saravan Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, KC Cariappa

TN vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

TAMIL NADU: N Jagadeesan (WK), Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (C), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier

KARNATAKA: Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey (C), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, BR Sharath (WK), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Darshan MB, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil

TN vs KAR Squads

KARNATAKA: Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey(c), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Sharath BR(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Darshan MB, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravikumar Samarth, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Ritesh Bhatkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

TAMIL NADU: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar(c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Jagannathan Kaushik, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Adithya Ganesh, R Silambarasan, R Vivek, Manimaran Siddharth

