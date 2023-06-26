TNPL 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Live On TV And Online?

The 18th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will see a clash between Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Monday, June 26. CSG suffered a defeat in their previous match against Nellai Royal Kings (NRK), while SMP emerged victorious in their last game against Salem Spartans (SS).

In the face-off against NRK, Baba Aparajith played an outstanding innings of 79 runs for CSG, but his efforts were in vain as the Chepauk bowlers failed to defend the target set by their batsmen. On the other hand, Gurjapneet Singh stood out for SMP in their win over SS, taking three crucial wickets for the Panthers and earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional performance.

CSG currently occupies the fourth position in the TNPL 2023 points table and will aim to secure a spot in the top three by defeating the Panthers on Monday. Meanwhile, SMP sits in sixth place and will strive to secure their second victory in the competition.

Match Details

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers,

18th Match

SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

7:15 PM

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has a reputation for favoring bowlers. In light of this, if a team wins the coin toss, they would likely choose to bowl first, taking into account the ground's unique characteristics and past matches. While the pitch conditions are anticipated to be advantageous for fast bowlers, spinners will also play a significant role as the game progresses.



Probable XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: Baba Aparajith (c), S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Silambarasan

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, V Aaditya, Murugan Ashwin, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Washington Sundar, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, V Gowtham

Full Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad: Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan(w), Baba Aparajith(c), Sanjay Yadav, Lokesh Raj, S Harish Kumar, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Ramalingam Rohit, S Madhan Kumar, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, R Sibi, Rajagopal Sathish, Santosh Shiv, M Viju Arul

Siechem Madurai Panthers Squad: V Aaditya, Hari Nishanth(c), Jagatheesan Kousik, S Sri Abisek, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Washington Sundar, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, Balu Surya, M Ayush, Ajay Krishna, Sudhan Kandepan, Dev Rahul, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, S Karthik