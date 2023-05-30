TNPL 2023 Schedule, Livestream, Fixtures And More Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 edition is set to begin and the fans cannot keep calm as social media is already buzzing. The TNPL auction took place in February which saw the eight teams buying talents from the country map and Sai Sudharsan emerged as the most expensive buy for Rs 21.60 lakhs. Sai was part of the Gujarat Titans team in the IPL 2023 and he played a sensational knock of 96 in the final against the Chennai Super Kings.

Coming back to the seventh edition of the TNPL, the competition is set to begin from June 12 with the first match set to take place between Lyca Kovai Kings and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore. Last year, Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were named champions after the final match was abandoned.

Ahead of the TNPL 2023, here are all the details of the competition:

Where can you LIVE Stream the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

Broadcast details for fans in India

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will be broadcast across Star Sports Network in India.

TNPL 2023 Schedule

23-6-2023 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings

24-6-2023 Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

25-6-2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies

25-6-2023 Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings

26-6-2023 LYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons

27-6-2023 Ruby Trichy Warriors vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

30-6-2023 Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons

30-6-2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs LYCA Kovai Kings

04-7-2023 iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons

05-7-2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings

06-7-2023 LYCA Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans

06-7-2023 Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies

07-7-2023 Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

10-7-2023 Nellai Royal Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

10-7-2023 Ruby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings

11-7-2023 Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

12-7-2023 Chepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings

13-7-2023 iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans

15-7-2023 Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

16-7-2023 LYCA Kovai Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

16-7-2023 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons

19-7-2023 Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies

20-7-2023 iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

21-7-2023 Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

22-7-2023 Chepauk Super Gillies vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

23-7-2023 LYCA Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings

24-7-2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

24-7-2023 Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans

26-7-2023 Eliminator, Salem

27-7-2023 Salem

29-7-2023 Coimbatore

31-7-2023 Coimbatore