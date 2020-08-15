To have a player like him, Mission Impossible: Cricket fraternity reacts on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement

New Delhi: India's most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday (August 15, 2020) at "1929 hours" bid goodbye to international cricket that led to reactions pouring in on social media platforms.

Dhoni shared a 4.07 minute clip of his cricketing journey on Instagram and said, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

From Indian cricketers to international cricketers, everyone expressed how they felt about India's number 7 and how he had impressed players and fans all across the globe.

Sachin Tendulkar said, "Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, MS Dhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings."



Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

India's one of the most aggressive openers, Virender Sehwag wrote, "To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah."

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, "It was a privilege to have played with a friend and a cricketer who gave many laurels to our country on the cricketing field, very very greatly done on your career, MS Dhoni."



It was a privilege to have played with a friend and a cricketer who gave many laurels to our country on the cricketing field, very very greatly done on your career @msdhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/ksfbedyDnQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2020

England's former skipper Michael Vaughan said, "The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white-ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS."



The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020

Australia's ex spinner Brad Hogg wrote, "History has a long list of legends who made a mark on something special. MS Dhoni enters that list. Thanks for the great memories."



History has a long list of legends who made a mark on something special. MS Dhoni enters that list. Thanks for the great memories. #cricket. https://t.co/mHj850wjj3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 15, 2020

MS last played an international match in July 2019, when India was handed over a semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup by New Zealand.

Thala Dhoni is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE, which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10.

The 39-year old made his international debut during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004.

In 2005, the wicketkeeper-batsman made a Test debut against Sri Lanka in Chennai.