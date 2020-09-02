Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez move up in T20I Rankings after England-Pakistan series

England's opener Tom Banton and Pakistan’s senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez have made significant gains in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after their performances in the three-match series that ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday (September 1, 2020).

The 21-year old Banton’s tally of 137 runs that included a knock of 71 in the washed-out opening match, helped him gain an astounding 152 places to reach 43rd position.

Pakistan veteran Hafeez moved up from 68th to 44th in the list led by his teammate Babar Azam.

Hafeez who topped the series with 155 runs including two half-centuries was named the player of the match and also took the player of the series award.

Mohammad Hafeez finishes the innings unbeaten on 86, equalling his career-best T20I score England need 191 to win

On the other hand, Dawid Malan who helped the English side take the second T20I and Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan, have also bettered their rankings.

Malan moved back into the top five after aggregating 84 runs in the series while Shadab’s five wickets, including a haul of three for 34 in the second match, have lifted him one place to eighth position.

Jonny Bairstow also gained one place to reach a career-best 22nd position.

England's Tom Curran and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi have both moved up the list to take the joint-20th position. Curran has gained seven slots and Shaheen 14 places after picking up two wickets each in the series.

Wahab Riaz (up 18 places to 107th) and Haris Rauf (up 25 places to 157th) were the others to gain in the latest rankings update.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, England remain in second position and Pakistan fourth, while Australia tops the list.