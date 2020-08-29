Tom Banton shines for England before rain ends first T20I against Pakistan

Tom Banton blasted an impressive 71 before England`s opening T20 international against Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at a soggy Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Friday.

Asked to bat first, England initially struggled as they lost Jonny Bairstow (2) cheaply to the fifth ball of the match, but fellow opener Banton struck five sixes in his knock as England reached 131-6 in 16.1 overs before the weather closed in.

The umpires eventually called off play at just past 9 p.m local time with the outfield too wet to continue.

Banton`s 42-ball knock accelerated England`s innings but Pakistan hit back to take four wickets for 14 runs.

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan both claimed two victims while Iftikhar Ahmed had captain Eoin Morgan leg before wicket. Dawid Malan was run out for 23, England`s second-highest score.

England and Pakistan will now play in the second T20I if the three-match series at the same venue on Sunday.