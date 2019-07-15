Top five run scorers of ICC World Cup 2019

England defeated New Zealand in an absolute thriller of a final that saw the host nation lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy at Lord's. The match was decided in the Super Over with not much to separate the two sides who had waged brave wars to earn a shot at the title.

Both teams were powered by some explosive batting displays through the course of the entire tournament even as star batsmen from other teams too shone bright at the biggest stage of world cricket. Here is taking a look at the top run scorers in the tournament:

Rohit Sharma: The Indian batsman was one of the most consistent performers in the entire tournament. Opening the innings for India, Rohit was responsible for laying a solid foundation - often at a brisk pace, to set the tempo. Even when the Indian team was chasing, Rohit's ability to lash out as well as rotate the strike helped his team execute its plans to perfection. He hit five centuries in the nine matches India played in the tournament to finish as the highest run-scorer with 648 runs. An average of 81 and a strike rate of 98.33 were almost as impressive.

David Warner: Feared and respected in equal measure, the Aussie opener showcased just how deadly he can be with the bat. His 166 against Bangladesh was the highest individual score in the tournament and he helped himself to three centuries and three fifties in all, finishing with 647 runs - just one short of Rohit, although the Indian featured in one match less. Interestingly, Warner's Australia and Rohit's India had had to bow out in the semis.

Shakib al Hasan: Experience pays rich dividends and this holds true for how Shakib performed for Bangladesh in the tournament. While his bowling skills are well known, the veteran cricketer notched up 606 runs in eight matches to ensure Bangladesh put up a brave fight each time the team stepped out. With two tons and five fifties, Shakib's batting feat was even more remarkable because he is not an opener like Rohit and Warner.

Kane Williamson: The Kiwi skipper was not adjudged Player of the Tournament for no reason. Williamson led the Black Caps with calm, poise, skill and determination and would almost become the first captain from New Zealand to lift the title. The Super Over thriller in the final aside, Williamson has been prolific with the bat as well. Two centuries and two fifties helped him score 578 runs from nine innings, at an average of 82.57.

Joe Root: The English batsman has had a big role to play in his team winning the World Cup for the first time ever. Slamming 556 runs in his 11 innings, Root was a pillar of determination in the English batting lineup. He hit two tons and three fifties.