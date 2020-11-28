Tottenhan Hotspur striker Harry Kane enquires for RCB place; here's how skipper Virat Kohli reacts

England football team captain and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is indeed one the best football strikers in the world. But recently he tried his hands on batting which left many impressed, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Kane took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video of his batting skills with tennis ball in an indoor nets.

Along with the video, the Spurs forward also tagged Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and jokingly enquired for a place in the franchise.

"Got a match-winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??”, Kane wrote.

Soon, the Indian captain too joined in the fun and offered Kane the role of a 'counter-attacking batsman'.

Replying to the footballer, Kohli tweeted, "Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter-attacking batsman.”

Meanwhile, the RCB also took to social media and asked Kane if jersey No. 10 will work for the England player.

"Jersey #10 will do, @Hkane?," RCB asked Kane on Twitter.

Notably, RCB--who has never managed to clinch the coveted IPL trophy--once again failed to break their jinx in the recently-concluded season after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator to crash out of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Kane, on the other hand, has been in terrific form for Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing 2020-21 season of the English Premier League.He has notched up seven goals and made nine assists in nine games he has played so far.