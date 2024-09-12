Travis Head Hits 30 Runs In 1 Over Vs Sam Curran In ENG vs AUS 1st T20I, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The opening match of the ENG vs AUS 2024 T20I series witnessed a moment of pure brilliance from Australian opener Travis Head, who unleashed a furious assault on England's bowling attack. His spectacular 30-run over against Sam Curran not only helped Australia post a competitive total but also set social media ablaze with fans hailing the explosive innings. Head's 59 off just 26 balls was pivotal in securing a 28-run win for Australia, as they drew first blood in the five-match series.

A Record-Breaking Powerplay Blitz

From the very start, Travis Head looked determined to set the tone for Australia’s innings. After three quick boundaries off Jofra Archer in the third over, Head went into overdrive in the fifth. Facing England's all-rounder Sam Curran, Head launched an astonishing assault, smashing three fours and three sixes in a single over—an onslaught that equaled the Australian record for most runs scored in one over in T20Is.

The sequence was breathtaking: Curran’s first delivery was driven to the boundary through mid-on, followed by another to extra cover. Then came three towering sixes, each one more ferocious than the last, as Head sent Curran’s deliveries sailing over the ropes, much to the delight of Australian fans and the horror of the English camp. A final boundary over extra cover capped off the over, leaving Curran and his teammates shell-shocked.

By the end of the powerplay, Head had raced to a half-century in just 19 balls—one of the fastest fifties in Australian T20I history. His destructive innings put Australia in the driver’s seat early on and gave them the momentum they needed to set a challenging target for England.

Australia’s Middle-Order Stumbles

Despite Travis Head’s electrifying knock, Australia’s middle order struggled to build on his foundation. Matthew Short, who opened alongside Head, contributed a solid 41 off 26 balls, but once the pair was dismissed, the rest of the lineup faltered. England’s bowlers, led by Liam Livingstone, staged a late comeback, with Livingstone snaring three crucial wickets for just 21 runs. Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid also chipped in with timely breakthroughs, restricting Australia to a final total of 179 runs.

A team hat-trick in the death overs—courtesy of Mahmood, Archer, and Livingstone—halted Australia’s progress and prevented them from crossing the 200-run mark, despite their blistering start. Skipper Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David all fell cheaply, leaving Cameron Green and Josh Inglis to add some late runs.

Sean Abbott Leads Australia’s Bowling Charge

In response, England’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure. The hosts never truly found their rhythm, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Sean Abbott spearheaded Australia’s bowling attack, finishing with figures of 3/28, dismantling England's top and middle order. Abbott’s pace and precision, coupled with Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined spells, ensured that England were bowled out for just 151, falling short by 28 runs.

Zampa, who claimed 2 wickets, played a key role in stifling England’s attempt to chase down the target. Josh Hazlewood also grabbed two wickets, while Cameron Green and the injured Xavier Bartlett contributed with one wicket apiece. England’s batters, including skipper Jos Buttler and Harry Brook, struggled to cope with Australia’s varied bowling attack, ultimately succumbing to pressure.

Sam Curran’s Nightmare Over Goes Viral

Unsurprisingly, the highlight of the match was Travis Head’s explosive over against Sam Curran. As soon as the over ended, clips of Head’s powerful hitting went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the left-hander’s ability to dismantle a world-class bowler. Curran, known for his prowess in white-ball cricket, was left helpless as Head dispatched him to all corners of the ground.

The viral video of Head's 30-run over has since become the talking point of the match, adding another memorable moment to the storied Australia-England rivalry.