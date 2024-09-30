AUS vs ENG: Star Aussie batter Travis Head opened up on Australia's 49-run win over England in the fifth and final ODI match of the series and said that it was a "good opportunity" for him to score some runs. Head picked up four wickets in the fifth ODI game against England in Bristol. He also scored 31 runs from 26 balls at a strike rate of 119.23. The 30-year-old smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Head was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show and a 'Player of the Series' award as well for his 248 runs (including a knock of 154*) and six wickets in the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Head said that he is enjoying the team environment.

"Would have liked to go (and play some better knocks) in a couple of games, but it was a good opportunity. Moving really well, would like to add one good score. Just relaxed. I am moving well, doing things well and enjoying this environment. I think we have played well forever, especially in this format. We need to make sure we get up and running," Head said after the match.

Recapping the match, England was put to bat first by Australia. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett stitched a 58-run partnership, in which Salt made 45 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

After two quick wickets by Aaron Hardie (2/38), there was a 132-run stand between Duckett (107 in 91 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Brook (72 in 52 balls, with three fours and seven sixes). With the dismissal of Brook, the England innings fell apart, and they were bundled out for 309 runs.

Travis Head (4/28) was the leading bowler of Australia, with Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Hardie getting two each.

In the run-chase, Australia started well with a 78-run partnership between Matthew Short and Travis Head (31 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). Short, who scored a quickfire 58 in 30 balls, with seven fours and four sixes, had a 40-run partnership with Steve Smith (36 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Smith had just started stitching a partnership with Jos Inglis (28 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) before rain curtailed the action at 165/2 in 20.4 overs.

Australia was 49 runs ahead of the par score as per the DLS method and won the game. Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse took a wicket each for England.