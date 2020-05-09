Treat coronavirus like a Test match, register outright win: Anil Kumble to citizens

While India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, former Indian cricketer and former head coach Anil Kumble has described the coronavirus pandemic as a 'Test match' and asked the citizens to play it together and register outright win.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 49-year-old posted a video of himself and first thanked all the cornavirus warriors for working selflessly day and night at this difficult time.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, police. All of you have been doing a great job,” Kumble said.

Kumble then compared the coronavirus as a 'Test match' which is not just of five days but a longer one. The former leg-spinner also requested his countrymen to win this match together by following the guidelines of the government and reducing the burden of the corona warriors.

"If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we have to be in this together. It is like a Test match, cricket Test matches are of five days. But this has been longer. Cricket Test matches are only of two innings, but this can be even more. So don't be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough," Kumble said.

“Let us all follow the instructions that have been given to us. Let us do it diligently. Let's be responsible so that we don’t burden our corona warriors.They have been great, selfless.They have had to sacrifice their families. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them. Thank you so much. We are all in this together and let us fight this together.We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright win. So let us all stay together stay home and stay safe," he added.

On May 2, the nationawide lockdown--which was first imposed on March 24 and was set to end on May 3--was further extended till May 17 in order to combat COVID-19. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines allowing considerable relaxations across red, orange and green zones, based on the evidence of the novel infection.