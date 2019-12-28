Trent Boult to miss 3rd Australia Test due to fractured hand

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is all set to miss the upcoming final Test of the three-match series against Australia due to a fracture on his right hand.

The 30-year-old received a blow on the gloves by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc while batting during New Zealand's first innings on the third day of the ongoing second Test between the two sides at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Now, the scans revealed that Boult has suffered a fracture to the second metacarpal of his right hand and that he would now fly back home and remain sidelined for at least four weeks.

"Trent Boult suffered a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand after being struck while batting on day three of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne," ESPNcricinfo quoted New Zealand Cricket spokesperson as saying.

"An X-ray during the tea break confirmed the undisplaced fracture which will require around four weeks of rehabilitation, meaning Boult will return home to New Zealand at the end of the Test. A replacement player will be confirmed in due course," he added.

Earlier, Boult was forced to miss the opening Test due to a side injury before he recovered in time to play the Boxing Day match.

The fresh injury means Boult will become the second New Zealand cricketer to head back home from the tour after Lockie Ferguson, who sustained an injury during an opening match in Perth.